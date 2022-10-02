Forever Young Adult Prom fundraises for Hungry Hearts

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Many danced their hearts out at Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry’s Forever Young Adult Prom Saturday night.

The theme for this year’s annual fundraiser was “80′s Glow Party.” Neon glow sticks covered the dance floor.

It included a silent auction to help the organization put a stop to the pain of hunger.

This is third year for the event, though COVID put it on pause for a while.

Interim Director Keshonna Davis-Graham said it means so much to see people come together for this cause.

“Everything. This means everything,” Davis-Graham said. “I mean, this community is amazing and just to see them put things together and work together and see how much they care for something that helps this community means a lot.”

The best dressed couple were crowned prom king and queen.

