Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CADDO CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Anadarko man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking Saturday night.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. two miles south of Anadarko in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
58-year-old Charles Tustison headed southbound on foot on the same street the SUV drove down. The vehicle hit him and left the road, ending up in a ditch.
The driver and two passengers under the age of 18 suffered no injuries.
Anadarko EMS pronounced Tustison dead at the scene.
OHP says the cause of the collision was a pedestrian in the road.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.