Red River Thunder Air Show Teaches Kids History

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base opened their gates and flew historical aircraft for the public for the first time in five years on Saturday at the Red River Thunder Air Show.

“I’ve seen movies, I’ve heard all the things about some of those planes and so it’s really neat to see them in action,” air show attendee Jaymi Slater said.

The event celebrated 75 years since the military branch was established in 1947 by showing off aircraft throughout the decades.

Families experienced history firsthand by touring planes and talking to the professionals that fly them.

“Trying to tap into their imagination and what it was like to fly in this thing and to do what these guys did, it’s really about that,” A-26 ‘Lady Liberty’ squadron leader Henry Klempan said.

One plane’s pilot says air shows are a more engaging way to teach.

“The history of world war two in the history books is maybe four pages and they don’t talk anything about air power. We know that air power was the deciding factor,” A-26 ‘Lady Liberty’ pilot Mark Novak said.

One parent said she could see her kids become more invested at the air show.

“It’s like a whole ‘nother level of learning,” Slater said.

The A-26 squadron says teaching those lessons is how they are contributing to a better future.

“We don’t want to have to experience those things and put the world really through that kind of thing again so part of the education is this is what they had to do, this is how the country came together to fight evil,” Klempan said.

