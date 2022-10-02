Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital

STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck sent two Stephens County men to the hospital early this morning.

This happened just before 1 a.m. near Comanche.

The pair were driving northbound on County Road 2810 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it left the road.

The driver overcorrected and the pick up truck left the road again -- this time hitting a tree.

A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition with injuries.

The condition of the driver is under investigation. OHP says the cause of the collision was unsafe speed.

