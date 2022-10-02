Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past year.(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on...
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens
Two teenagers are dead after a single vehicle crash in Caddo County Wednesday night.
Two teens die in Caddo Co. crash Wednesday night
Crews were able to get the flames under control within 20 to 30 minutes.
Small structure heavily damaged, fire crews douse flames in eastern Comanche County

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen drive a tank on the way to Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Saturday,...
Ukraine presses on with counteroffensive; Russia uses drones
Two men from Stephens County went to OU Medical, both in critical condition with injuries.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Rewards totaling $85,000 have been offered for information leading to an arrest in five fatal...
Killings of 5 men in California are related, police say
An Anadarko man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking Saturday night.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.