Walters Car Cruz brings community together

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - The 2022 Walters Car Cruz brought vehicles old and new to Cotton County Saturday.

Vendors sold food and homemade crafts, while classic car lovers enjoyed checking out different rides.

There were plenty of games and activities to keep the kids busy too. Bubblegum blowing and football throwing contests put some participants to the test.

Jack Jacob from the Walters Chamber of Commerce said it all started 21 years ago as a way to bring the community together.

“It’s kind of evolved now, where this is kind of our premiere event,” Jacob said. “We actually take the proceeds from our car cruz and car show and they help us have a firework show Fourth of July and just some other things for the community.”

It wrapped up with a burnout and cruising on Main Street. The theme this year was “Old is Gold.”

