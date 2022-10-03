Expert Connections
3 postal workers arrested, part of $1.3 million credit card theft scheme, feds say

A postal truck is shown in this file photo.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - Three U.S. postal workers were arrested Thursday in an alleged $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme.

The Justice Department accuses the postal employees and a civilian accomplice of stealing credit cards in the mail.

According to the Justice Department, the credit cards were then used at a variety of high-end retail stores in New York and New Jersey.

Federal officials says five other individuals involved in the fraud and identity theft scheme still remain at large.

Charges involved carry lengthy prison sentences if the defendants are found guilty.

