7News First Alert Weather: Multiple fronts arrive over next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, temperatures will cool down once again to below-average for this time of year. While not nearly as cold as the mid 40s we’ve experienced this past weekend, we will still get down to the upper 40s and low 50s by early tomorrow morning. Clear skies and light winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. It’s finally starting to consistently feel like fall, well for the mornings that is.

Tuesday will be similar to today with highs in the mid/upper 80s across much of the area. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph. Sunny skies and dry air will dominate the skies, which will keep an elevated fire weather risk in effect for western counties yet again tomorrow.

Our first of two fronts will move through Texoma on Wednesday. though it will be a relatively weak front as there won’t be much change in terms of moisture or temperatures. Both Wednesday and Thursday will still keep temperatures in the mid/upper 80s, though it will bring a wind shift out of the north behind the front. There will be development of a few hit/miss showers on Wednesday afternoon and evening, though they will be regulated to far western counties. Increased cloud coverage will lead to partly cloudy skies on both days

The second, and stronger front of the two, is forecasted to move through sometime during the day on Friday. Isolated rain chances will once again emerge for western counties, meaning most of us unfortunately will miss out on substantial rainfall, or rainfall in general, with the passage of both fronts. However, we will see a significant change in temperatures with this front, as highs on Friday will only top out in the low 80s and upper 70s. Break out those fall coats y’all, because we could finally see below-average temps by this weekend. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

This Saturday, while it will be dry behind the front, will see temperature across Texoma only warm up to the mid/upper 70s. Partly cloud skies will stick around, keeping temperatures from warming up too much. One weather model shows a chance for some light showers near the Red River on Saturday morning, though precipitation accumulation will be minimal if that pans out. Temperatures warm back up into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Looking forward to next Monday, an uptick in atmospheric moisture could allow for widely scattered and isolated showers and storms across Texoma, though this is still up in the air as a few models forecast little-to-no rain this time next week. It’s something we will keep an eye on, especially when some locations in our viewing area that could see precipitation next Monday haven’t seen any measurable rainfall in nearly a month.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.