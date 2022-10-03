Expert Connections
CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end.

Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.

You can report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 581-3565.

