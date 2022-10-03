CoL: Use caution when emptying swimming pools

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is reminding citizens to be careful when emptying pools as summer comes to an end.

Experts say chlorine is toxic to wildlife so when you empty your pool, make sure it is dechlorinated and drain it into grass or gravel to help filter the water.

You can report illicit discharges, leaks and spills to the Stormwater Hotline, 581-3565.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.