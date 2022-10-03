Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Comanche County offers new pre-trial release program

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County’s new pre-trial release program officially started on Saturday. This pre-trial release program will not only benefit the inmates, but also the county and community.

Comanche County commissioners approved $80,000 in ARPA funds just last week, which will fund the pre-trial release program for its first nine months.

With this program, defendants can be released from custody under supervision as long as they meet certain requirements, which will vary depending on each individual case.

Court-related services will be monitoring the defendants during this time, which will cost the county $10 a day, instead of the $40 it currently costs to house an inmate in the jail.

“So it’s going to be saving the county money, it will also reduce our jail population which is a huge huge concern for the county,” said Cabelka.

If the defendant violates the agreement they could face additional charges and return to jail.

Comanche is one of the first counties to implement a release program like this, and Cabelka believes it can help break the cycle and make defendants productive members of society.

“We get them out of jail, we get them back on their feet, they get services they get supervised and hopefully we never have to have to prosecute them and deal with them through the criminal justice system again,” he said.

He said they will be very selective on who qualifies until they have figured out any issues with the program

“Still want to make sure that they are perfect candidates for the program and that we are really setting them up for success and not for failure because the more successful the defendants are, the more successful the program is,” said Cabelka.

Defense lawyers, the DA’s office and court-related services are working together to create a list of eligible inmates so they can begin with the release process.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 10/3 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple fronts arrive over next several days
Check out Telemundo Texoma for today, featuring local stories for Spanish-speaking residents...
Telemundo Texoma 10/03/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/03/22
7News was joined by Tanya Organ who gave us a more detailed look at all the great fall-centered...
Interview: The Lawton Public Library welcomes fall with new calendar events!