Comanche receives international award for economic development

IEDC in OKC 2022 Annual Conference in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
IEDC in OKC 2022 Annual Conference in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Photo by Alonzo J. Adams - Alonzo Adams Photography.(Alonzo J. Adams | © 2022 Alonzo J. Adams)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Comanche is celebrating a prestigious award for economic development.

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) awarded the city with the Silver Award in September.

The city and the Comanche Land Management Authority were recognized for their multi-year economic development program and their successes over the past five years.

“We are very honored to receive this award,” City Manager Chuck Ralls said. “For the City to be recognized for our efforts is always great and for it to be on an international stage is even more amazing. I am thankful for a visionary and supportive city council that is always willing to try new things that bring growth to our city.”

Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers from around the world. IEDC received over 500 submissions from the United States and four additional countries

