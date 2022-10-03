Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Jacket Will be Needed this Monday Morning | 10/3AM

First Alert 7 Forecast
By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brrrr.. the jacket will be needed this Monday morning with temperatures through the morning commute in the 40s/50s. On the cool side definitely (I’m not going to break out the other C-word, don’t worry). With plenty of sunshine and a return of a south winds, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s for all locations (somewhat near normal for this time of year). Light winds all day long at 5 to 15mph. With lack of rain, low relative humidity, warm temperatures and dry/dormant vegetation, fire conditions are elevated today with the greatest concern out in western Oklahoma.

We could see a few passing clouds overnight but still look for mostly clear skies with temperatures by daybreak tomorrow falling into the upper 40s to low 50s once again. For Tuesday, look for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. South winds will be light at 5 to 15mph. Fire danger remains in the elevated category.

By Wednesday there will be little to no change to the weather pattern despite a weak cold front moving in. Expect a lack of cooler air behind the front as it’ll be more of a wind shift than anything. Highs will remain in the upper 80s with increasing clouds throughout the day. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. Given a lack of moisture, this frontal boundary looks to be dry, as there doesn’t seem to be any potential for meaningful rainfall.

Thursday will be in the 80s yet again under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph. A stronger, reinforcement of cooler air, will arrive by Friday morning clearing the Red River by Friday afternoon. This front will increase winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15mph with gusts higher and high temperatures by Friday afternoon in the upper 70s to low 80s. Also expect mostly cloudy skies all day long.

The confidence remains low but some long-term models are hinting at precipitation with the cold front. We’ll continue to watch the trends as the week goes on.

Breakout the crockpots, find a pumpkin patch and grab that PSL because Saturday will be a textbook day of Fall-like weather! Highs will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

The below-average, cooler weather won’t last long because by Sunday afternoon highs are back in the mid 80s.

Have a great Monday! -LW

