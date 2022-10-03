Golfers tee it up to support Goodwill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Golfers from all across Texoma were able to play the sport they love, while also supporting a good cause.

They did that at the 8th annual Goodwill Charity Golf Tournament, on Monday.

Golfers were able to compete for rewards as well, with cash prizes being offered to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, and one random team was chosen to receive a prize as well.

However, the real prize is paying it forward, as officials with Goodwill say the money raised during the golf tournament plays a critical role in funding other programs they host.

“We have amazing programs, and a couple of them that are directly supported through this tournament are right here in Lawton,” Goodwill’s Missy Beets said. “It’s an adult day service. We have one in Lawton and one in Chickasha, and we also have what’s called a Workforce Development Service that helps people go to work with disabilities.”

Golfers also got the chance to be cheered on by the very same people, belonging to some of Goodwill’s programs, their money will go to support.

