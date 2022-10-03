Expert Connections
Interview: The Lawton Public Library welcomes fall with new calendar events!

7News was joined by Tanya Organ who gave us a more detailed look at all the great fall-centered educational and fun events coming to the Lawton Public Library i
By Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may remember libraries as quiet places for reading, but they’re also hubs of community engagement aiming to educate both kids and adults through different events.

7News was joined by Tanya Organ who gave us a more detailed look at all the great fall-centered educational and fun events coming up in October!

For more information you can contact the Lawton Public Library at (580) 581-3450 or click here to see their full calendar of events!

