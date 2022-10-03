Expert Connections
Lawton groups partner for Stop Human Trafficking event

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several Lawton businesses and organizations partnered to offer a Stop Human Trafficking event Sunday evening.

The Red Cord, Common Ground Youth, Lawton First Methodist Youth and Buffalo Grove Coffee hosted Project #ITSTOPSWITHME for youth ages 12 to 18.

It’s a four lesson series, addressing the issues that fuel sex trafficking in America.

The goal is to educates student on tactics used by predators and teach them how they can make a difference in the fight against human trafficking.

Youth Director for LFM Laci Young said it’s an issue that needs to be taken seriously.

“People think in Lawton that it’s not really happening, but human trafficking is big here, so they need to know the things they need to look for,” Young said. “We’re living in a social media era, where they’re constantly adding people they don’t know and they don’t understand how that could be dangerous, so we just want to give them the cues to look for so they can keep themselves safe.”

She said they also want the students to realize it doesn’t just happen to girls. Boys are at risk, too.

The curriculum included videos, worksheets for students, a Facilitator’s Guide, quizzes and cooperative learning strategies.

