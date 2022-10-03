Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men

By Marilyn Cater
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The mother of a former Fort Sill soldier is hoping to impact men in honor of her son, Christopher Pugh.

He died in a shootout in Lawton back in 2019, and the murder remains unsolved.

Machelle Pugh lost her son Christopher Pugh back in 2019 when he was killed while stationed on Fort Sill outside a club.

Now in memory of her son, Michelle wants to have something positive come out of her loss.

She’s doing this by opening up a center that focuses on helping men of all ages improve their lives through services like counseling, job placement, clothes, and a GED program.

“I hope that this facility will renew and restore lives and families and provide long term support to those men,” said Machelle.

The Christopher A. Pugh Center for Men is located in Memphis, Tennessee where the family is from.

Their goal is to target is men who are homeless, incarcerated, or veterans at no cost to the men.

“Typically men suffer in silence so we just want to make sure that we can deal with those generational curses and holistically make sure men are whole again so they can be the great fathers, the great uncles, the great cousins that they are called to be,” she said.

Several other organizations are in collaboration with the center. They also have trained specialist and volunteers on staff.

Yesterday the center held it’s grand opening, Michelle says it was an amazing day and is sure Christopher would be proud.

“I wouldn’t have done it any other way because it speaks volumes to who my son is, it speaks volumes to who we are,” said Machelle.

Machelle finds many ways to keep her son’s memory alive, like framing the letters he wrote to her when he was away for basic training.

“It reminds me of how much he loved me and how he loved family so this is a way too that every time I get upset or I get sad I just come over here and read a letter,” she said.

The center is accepting donations through cash app under the name, ChrisPughCenter.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

In memory of her son, she’s opening up a center that focuses on helping men of all ages improve...
CHRISTOPHER PUGH
Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in...
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
Fletcher Police Chief Jason Delonias submitted the pair for their efforts during a situation in...
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
IEDC in OKC 2022 Annual Conference in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on...
Comanche receives international award for economic development