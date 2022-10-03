Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say

Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVAJO NATION, Ariz. (AZFamily/Gray News) — A woman is facing federal murder charges after authorities said she shot her husband and 6-year-old son near their home in the Navajo Nation in Northern Arizona.

According to a federal indictment, Navajo police responded to a home Wednesday night after a caller said a man and child were found dead near the town of Kaibito. AZFamily reported the caller also said several cars traveling between that town and Red Lake had been struck by gunfire.

Officers arrived at the scene, joined later by FBI agents. They said they discovered the bodies of a man and a 6-year-old boy, both found shot in the head. Officials said the suspect was identified as 28-year-old Lydia Carol King, who fled before law enforcement arrived.

Agents said they spoke with King’s brother, who said the shooting happened outside their mother’s home. He reportedly told agents King’s husband told her to be careful because the gun she was carrying was loaded. He heard King say she was sorry, followed by several gunshots. He said he and his brother ran into the nearby woods and heard a gunshot go past them.

Early Thursday morning, investigators say King showed up at a hospital in Flagstaff, Arizona. Court documents said she walked up to a hospital employee and told them she had killed two people on the Navajo reservation. Flagstaff police were called to the hospital, where King reportedly told officers the same thing.

According to court documents, King told FBI agents she had wondered if her husband and her brothers were going to harm her, so she decided she would kill them first. She reportedly told agents she shot her husband multiple times in the back before shooting him in the head. Documents said she then admitted to shooting her young son before driving away and shooting at passing vehicles.

King has since been charged with two federal counts of first-degree murder. The Navajo Nation Department of Public Safety is also assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

In memory of her son, she’s opening up a center that focuses on helping men of all ages improve...
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says