Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back corner of the structure and a resident was awoken by smoke alarms going off. He was able to get out without serious injury.

Three dogs were also in the structure and escaped injury as well.

The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

Fire marshals were called to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

