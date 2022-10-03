Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.
The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called to a residential fire in west Lawton on Monday afternoon.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of NW Motif Manor Blvd. and when crews arrived they reported having heavy smoke coming from the duplex.

Firefighters said the fire started in the back corner of the structure and a resident was awoken by smoke alarms going off. He was able to get out without serious injury.

Three dogs were also in the structure and escaped injury as well.

The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.

Fire marshals were called to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

fdbfd
Stephens Co. reissues burn ban for 14 days
Golfers tee it up for a good cause
Golfers tee it up to support Goodwill
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
First Alert Forecast 10/3 PM
7News First Alert Weather: Multiple fronts arrive over next several days