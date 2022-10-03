Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in...
Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1.

Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.

The increase was approved in an effort to “stabilize the care network for people receiving services today as well as ensuring everyone on the waitlist for services is able to receive high-quality care where they live as they come into services,” according to a press release.

For more information about efforts to end the wait list and the timeline to provide services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/ddswaitlist.html

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

Fletcher Police Chief Jason Delonias submitted the pair for their efforts during a situation in...
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
IEDC in OKC 2022 Annual Conference in Oklahoma City at the Oklahoma City Convention Center on...
Comanche receives international award for economic development
First Alert 7 Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Jacket Will be Needed this Monday Morning | 10/3AM
Several Lawton businesses and organizations partnered to offer a Stop Human Trafficking event...
Lawton groups partner for Stop Human Trafficking event