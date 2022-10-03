Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1.

Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.

The increase was approved in an effort to “stabilize the care network for people receiving services today as well as ensuring everyone on the waitlist for services is able to receive high-quality care where they live as they come into services,” according to a press release.

For more information about efforts to end the wait list and the timeline to provide services, visit https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/dd/ddswaitlist.html

