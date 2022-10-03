Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Taco Bell is apologizing for its breakfast menu

The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs,...
The breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.(Taco Bell)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is apologizing for its old breakfast menu.

The chain said it appears people want basics for breakfast, and menu items like the naked egg taco or even the waffle taco were anything but.

Those order options are gone, and the company has a new ad campaign promising it won’t go that crazy again.

Taco Bell tapped comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson for the gig with two commercials coming out this month that will run through December.

In case you haven’t hit up a Taco Bell recently, the breakfast menu has breakfast burritos, quesadillas and Crunchwraps all stuffed with eggs, cheese, and meat.

The company admits it “over-innovated,” and “in breakfast, you have to be consistent.”

Clearly, the menu change worked – Taco Bell’s breakfast sales have surpassed 2019 levels.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
Anadarko EMS pronounced 58-year-old Charles Tustison dead at the scene.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Caddo Co.
An Arizona man is behind bars for causing a disturbance and running from authorities in Apache.
Arizona man arrested in Apache for Felony Eluding
Just one day before the free application for federal student aid opens, the Biden...
White House limits student loan forgiveness one day before FAFSA opens

Latest News

Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN...
‘Wakanda Forever’ trailer shows first glimpse of new Black Panther
Fletcher Police Chief Jason Delonias submitted the pair for their efforts during a situation in...
Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award
Marvel released a new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via CNN...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' trailer released
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator