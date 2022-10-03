Two Lawton emergency telecommunicators receive award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two emergency telecommunicators from the Lawton Emergency Communications Department have received awards for their handling of a dangerous situation earlier this year.

Kristina Rorrer and Katrina Stearns were presented the “Civilian Medal of Appreciation” from the American Police Hall of Fame.

Fletcher Police Chief Jason Delonias submitted the pair for their efforts during a situation in February 2022.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the 911 center received a call regarding a possible active shooter situation in Fletcher. The duo worked together to gather more details and learned the reported shooter was having a mental health crisis and no one had been hurt.

They spoke with the person and were able to calm the situation and let the person know police were coming in to check on them.

Chief Delonais stated that it was the hard work that the telecommunicators performed that helped bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion.

