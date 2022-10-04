7News First Alert Weather: Weather pattern changes bringing along cooler temperatures and daily rain chances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, increasing clouds and not as chilly as Tuesday morning with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

On Wednesday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid 80s. A limited amount of moisture with an approaching front only keeps rain chances confined to areas west of HW-283. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph ahead of the front that is scheduled to arrive later in the evening.

A reinforcing cold front moves through early Friday morning allowing for cool air to filter in with highs only topping out in the upper 70s to end the workweek. There will be a chance for a stray shower for western counties both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Saturday with most locations topping out in the mid 70s.

An upper-level disturbance moves overhead early next week bringing the chance for isolated showers with temperatures running a few degrees above the seasonal average.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.