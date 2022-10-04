Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has pulled together to help comfort the Zerzavy family as they grieve the loss of their son.

The 13-year-old was killed in a car crash on September 25 as his family drove back to Lawton from an OU game.

This loss has completely shocked the Cache community, but they have supported each other and lifted up the Zerzavy family during this tough time.

“His smile is something that everyone talks about. He always came in with a big bright smile, it was just Jon’s smile,” Karlene Painter Cache Middle School Secretary said.

After Jon Zerzavy’s tragic death almost a week ago, his community is pulling together to support the 13-year-old’s family through what Jon loved most: sports, and especially wrestling.

“He would show up any day, he would skip anything for practice,” Xavier Samuels Jon’s friend said.

One of the first offerings came from Cache Public Schools’ athletic department, which wanted to do something special for Jon’s family.

“We decided that for every game that we had at home were going to take that money and donate it to the family in the spirit of Jon,” Jess Totte Cache Public Schools Athletic Secretary said.

Cache Wrestling is also celebrating Jon’s spirit with an event all their own.

“The Jon Zerzavy takedown tournament, takedown tournament is takedowns only. Get back on your feet and take them down again,” Justin McCracken Director of the ‘Jon Zerzvay Takedown Tournament’ said.

The tournament will take place on October 29, and all proceeds will go toward Jon’s family.

McCracken said the tight-knit community of Cache just wants to support Jon’s loved ones right now.

“Man it’s... You know when the community comes together and helps us out with this kind of event. The community can move mountains, you know,” McCracken said.

Meanwhile, Jon’s friends and family are taking the time to remember all the things that made him special to them.

“He was a great friend and I don’t think anything could to separate me and him,” Jared Reath, Jon’s friend said.

“He was a really nice kid, really funny and I am not going to forget that,” Xavier Samuels, Jon’s friend said.

“Just an amazing friend and everyone loved his smile and we all miss him,” Jaiden Goasgow, Jon’s friend said.

To donate to the Zerzvay family click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.