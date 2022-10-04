Expert Connections
City of Lawton crews work to fix Floyd Ave. water main break

By Cade Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton crews worked to fix another water main break on Tuesday, which was located in the 1800 block of Floyd Ave.

The water main broke around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday morning with crews starting work around 10 a.m.

Lawton City officials said the area has been experiencing more water main breaks recently, due to the dry conditions and the ground shifting.

Crews are expected to have the issue fixed by 5 p.m.

