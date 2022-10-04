First Alert Forecast: A Cool Start but a Warm Afternoon | 10/4AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a cool start to the day yet again but with sunshine and south winds, we’ll see a warm afternoon. Don’t forget to grab the sunglasses before walking out the door this morning as we’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap all day long. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Overall, today is going to be a quiet weather day. Fire danger conditions with above-average temperatures, low-relative humidity and south winds remains elevated for western counties during the afternoon.

Cold front #1 of this week will move in tomorrow. We’ll see south to north winds once the front passes by along with mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s area wide with the coolest weather north/northwest. Thankfully, no fire weather is expected tomorrow! While I expect that most will remain dry, an isolated, light shower out west isn’t out of the question.

Cold front #1 will wash out by Thursday. We’re looking at mostly dry conditions with cloud cover lingering in the area. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mpmh.

By the end of the work-week, on Friday, cold front #2 will move in. As the front dives south, it’s looking to clear the Oklahoma/Kansas border during the morning hours and clearing the Red River by Friday evening. Northeast winds will be breezy, sustained at 10 to 15mph with gusts higher. This front will provide a significant cooldown for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures respectively are looking at the upper to mid 70s (great Fall, football weather if you ask me!) With the frontal passage, rain chances remain possible but are still uncertain.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies stick around for early next week with temperatures rebounding back into the mid 80s.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.