FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company

FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based in Lawton with an average salary of $100.000.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - FISTA officials met today for their annual meeting and officially approved a lease agreement to bring the first company to the project.

Camgian is a Mississippi based company which, according to their website, develops “intelligent machines powered by big data.”

FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based in Lawton with an average salary of $100.000.

FISTA Director James Taylor says Camgian is expected to be in place by December.

