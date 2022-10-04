Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

It’s National Taco Day and Taco Tuesday!

National Taco Day started in 2009.
National Taco Day started in 2009.(Joshua Resnick via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – National Taco Day is Oct. 4 and is a day to chow down on the tasty delight.

Grab a shell, whether it’s hard or soft, and stuff it with whatever your heart desires -- some gooey cheese, delectable meat or seafood, veggies, beans – a dollop of sour cream or some salsa with a kick.

As you probably know, we have Mexico to thank for tacos.

National Taco Day started in 2009.

Many restaurants are offering deals to commemorate the occasion, but some promotions may require you to download an app. Check locally to see what’s offered in your area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
In memory of her son, she’s opening up a center that focuses on helping men of all ages improve...
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men
The building behind me is the Benjamin Davis High Rise. it is home to many veterans, elderly...
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.
Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton

Latest News

The Nobel Prize for physics was announced Tuesday.
3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science
Ukrainian fans cheer prior to the star of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Scotland...
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their...
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms