LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a new Chevrolet pickup donated by Classic Chevrolet.

Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The drawing will be held on November 28th.

If you are interested in buying tickets you can do so by, scanning the QR code, purchase them online at LawtonPSF.org or purchase in person at LPS Foundation office at 4005 W Gore Blvd. (inside Liberty National Bank).

The money from the raffle will do directly to teacher grants. Last month, 150 Lawton teachers wrote a grant to the foundation asking them to provide support for resources, materials, technology and extra curricular activities.

The LPS Foundation is a 501(C)3 and all donations are tax deductible.

