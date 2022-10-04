Expert Connections
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.(LPD)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man wanted for second degree murder has been arrested, according to the Lawton Police Department.

An arrest warrant for Michael Timms was issued on September 23 in the death of John Donaldson at an apartment complex near NW 63rd and Oak Ave.

According to court documents, Timms allegedly struck Donaldson in the head several times before the gun fired and hit Donaldson. Timms then reportedly left the scene in Donaldson’s truck.

The truck was later found at another apartment complex.

The Lawton Police Department says Timms was taken into custody on Monday night at the Motel 6 near I-44 and Lee Blvd. They are crediting a Crime Stoppers tip for leading officers to Timms and ultimately taking him into custody.

