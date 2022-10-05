Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Goodbye sunshine and hello daily rain chances

First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with a few showers drifting in from the west. The dry air in place will limit the coverage of rain across Texoma, with the best chance being confined to areas west of HW-283. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s with winds out of the south shifting to the north at 5-10 mph once the front moves through.

On Thursday, a mix of sun and clouds with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. There will be a chance for an isolated shower for areas west of HW-183 with most locations staying dry due to a lack of moisture.

The reinforcing front arrives on Friday, however models are not agreeing on the exact timing of the front. This could be the difference between highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and highs in the mid 80s. There will be widely scattered showers across the area as the front approaches with the best chance for measurable rainfall for the western half of southwest Oklahoma.

There is still some uncertainty on how many low clouds are left behind the front, but a few models keep scattered showers and isolated storms through at least the first half of Saturday.

Looking ahead, daily rain chances are in the forecast for the first half of next week even with the chance for strong-to-severe storms next Friday and into the following weekend if the forecast remains unchanged.

