Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.(The Alex Jones Show / InfoWars)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable.

The three men and three women are being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based...
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
Officials are selling 2,500 tickets for $50 each for the truck which is valued at $48,000. The...
LPS Foundation giving away truck to raise money

Latest News

A major nonprofit health system with 140 hospitals in 21 states, CommonSpirit Health, is...
Hospital chain says ‘IT security issue’ disrupts operations
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a...
Poll: 90% of adults believe US is in mental health crisis
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount