Altus City Council accepts grant for sidewalk on Navajoe Rd.

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - At Tuesday’s Altus City Council meeting, council members accepted a grant contract for sidewalk construction on a busy road.

It will run from the intersection of Navajoe Rd. and Broadway, along the west side, to the railroad tracks.

Nearly $200,000 from the Department of Commerce will provide some funding. The City of Altus will match the dollars, bringing the project to a total of about $400,000.

Assistant City Manager Terry Mosley said it’s clear the area needs to be more accessible.

“That part of town is older,” Mosley said. “The infrastructure’s a little worn out, but it’s real easy to see that that is an avenue for our citizens probably to get groceries, have accessibility to healthcare, pharmacy, those types of things.”

The grant is from the small cities program, which provides matching funds for projects that will serve low and moderate income areas.

It will be about a year before the project gets underway.

