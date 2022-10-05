Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Altus water conservation restrictions start Wednesday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Altus will impose water conservation restrictions due to drought conditions, starting Wednesday.

City management made the announcement at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

Until water levels increase at Tom Steed Reservoir, Altus residents will need to limit water use.

Altus relies heavily on Tom Steed Reservoir as a primary water source. Drought conditions are continuing there, forcing the city to impose restrictions on water use.

Communications and Special Projects Coordinator Chris Riffle said they’re not heavily concerned yet, but the city is being cautious.

“Tom Steed Reservoir has dipped just below 60 percent right now,” Riffle said. “We haven’t seen that in a long time and that did set a trigger to allow us to go ahead and move to a higher conservation stage for water.”

Outdoor watering will be limited to twice a week at certain times of the day, and pressure washing of buildings, sidewalks, driveways, parking lots, or patios is prohibited.

Riffle: “Conservation does become more important as you diminish your replenishment, and we’re looking at the front end of that stage right now Historically, it does start to rain a bit in the fall and hopefully we get some winter precipitation and make it on through spring.”

The restrictions come just weeks after some Altus residents told 7News their water was turning yellow or brown due to higher than usual levels of manganese -- an issue City Manager Gary Jones said is resolved.

“The water quality now is great, but we have multiple things we’re doing,” Jones said. “Actually, when we complete the reservoir, this will be a backup water supply, so whenever we do have bad water coming from Tom Steed that’s hard to treat, we can turn around and start using water out of here in the meantime so we can avoid those situations.”

Riffle said the city’s suffered through worse droughts, but people who live there still need to be mindful of how much water they’re using.

“It is really important for people to just be responsible with water use,” Riffle said. “Don’t waste it, you know. If you think of it, if you think you’re wasting water or you’re thinking you could use less water, then just do so.”

Residents will also see a notice in utility bills.

Altus city management announced water restrictions at the council meeting on Tuesday night.
Altus city management announced water restrictions at the council meeting on Tuesday night.(kswo)

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
The structure was deemed uninhabitable and Red Cross was called in to assist residents.
Residents displaced after fire on west side of Lawton
A Comanche man and a Duncan man went to OU Medical, both in critical condition.
Sunday morning wreck sends Stephens Co. men to the hospital
In memory of her son, she’s opening up a center that focuses on helping men of all ages improve...
Mom of murdered Ft. Sill soldier opens center helping men

Latest News

The sidewalk will run from the intersection of Navajoe Rd. and Broadway, along the west side,...
Altus City Council accepts grant for sidewalk on Navajoe Rd.
FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based...
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
Parks Jones Realtors are releasing the latest report on the Real Estate Market.
Parks Jones Realty Report: Oct. 4
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash