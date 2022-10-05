Association of Duncan Educators hosts meet and greet with state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction met with local educators in Duncan.

Jena Nelson held a meet and greet at Duncan Middle School Tuesday afternoon. The event was hosted by the Association of Duncan Educators.

During the meeting, Nelson touched on a number of topics, including the vital role teachers play for the state, both in terms of education and the economy.

She will face off against Republican Ryan Walters in November.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.