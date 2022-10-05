Expert Connections
Association of Duncan Educators hosts meet and greet with state superintendent candidate Jena Nelson

A candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction met with local educators in Duncan.
A candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction met with local educators in Duncan.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction met with local educators in Duncan.

Jena Nelson held a meet and greet at Duncan Middle School Tuesday afternoon. The event was hosted by the Association of Duncan Educators.

During the meeting, Nelson touched on a number of topics, including the vital role teachers play for the state, both in terms of education and the economy.

She will face off against Republican Ryan Walters in November.

