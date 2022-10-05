Expert Connections
CCHD holding free community baby shower for mothers

By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department is throwing a baby shower for new and expectant mothers.

Moms will be thrown an educational baby shower for free from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 15 at the Lawton City Plaza, formerly Central Mall.

The free community baby shower will connect pregnant women, new parents or caregivers of children under the age of two with resources, support and education on how to keep their infant healthy and safe.

Along with all of the great information, the Community Baby Shower will also offer light refreshments, door prizes, and a drawing for strollers, a pack n’ play, diapers, wet wipes and a car seat.

For more information about the Community Baby Shower, contact Kole Trent at Kole.Trent@health.ok.gov or (580) 585-6719.

