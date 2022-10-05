Cotton County bridge project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cotton County is partnering with Comanche Nations department of transportation to build two new bridges. The first will be located right behind me, on Deep Red Creek. The other will be built at Little Beaver Creek.

Mike Woods, the Commissioner for district one says this project will help benefit the community in various ways.

“Well, the bridge on Little Beaver, it’ll help the the mail route, bus route, farmers, local farmers. They have to go 14 to 16 miles out of the way to get around this, it’ll be a real help to the community on the farmers”, says Woods.

Woods says the last time a project like this was in the works for Cotton County was four or five years ago, but the bridge for Little Beaver has needed repair for much longer.

“These projects have been in the works for probably five years, I believe it’s been on the five year plan.The one on Little Beaver has been shutdown. There’s no record of when it was shutdown, but I believe it was shut down in the 80s”, says Woods.

This project could cost close to $2 Million dollars with each bridge costing over $900 thousand a piece. The paperwork is just waiting to get signed along with a few other details that need to be taken cared of.

“There’s one bridge down south of cookie town. It should be let any day now. The one on little beaver we’re waiting on the utilities and it’ll be ready to go“, says Woods.

Woods says the bridges should be finished within the year, and they won’t cost the tax payers of Cotton County a dime.

“As soon as the contractors go to work on them it won’t take the contractors very long. These are remote areas where there’s no traffic because right now the bridges are out. It’s not gonna cost them no tax money that’s already there“, says Woods.

The bridges should be starting construction any day now.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.