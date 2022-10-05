First Alert Forecast | 10/5AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cold front #1 of this week will move in today. Most of the day will see south winds at 5 to 15mph. Winds will shift towards the north after 6PM tonight. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs for most in mid to upper 80s. The coolest weather will be north/northwest. As a cold front moves in, isolated rain showers are possible for some. Unfortunately most will remain dry and totals won’t amount to much. This morning, the best coverage stays confined to the I-40 corridor. By the afternoon, rain coverage shifts to the western counties of SWOK & NTX.

With the cloud cover expected to linger overnight, temperatures by daybreak will remain warm with many only falling into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Cold front #1 will wash out by tomorrow. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

By the end of the work week, on Friday, cold front #2 will move in. As the front dives south, it’s looking to clear the Oklahoma/Kansas border during the morning hours and clear the Red River by Friday evening. Northeast winds will be breezy, sustained at 10 to 15mph with gusts higher. In the wake of the front, temperatures will feel truly like fall weather. Highs will rise into the 70s for most but with that being said, the magnitude of the front will likely keep areas closer to I-40 in the 60s! Warmest conditions will be south with some remaining in the low to mid 80s.

Given the environment post front, there are several opportunities for precipitation. Friday being the first day that some could see a stray shower. Not drought breaking rain but we’ll take what we can get.

Saturday will be cool with highs in the mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will be warmer with highs rising back into the low to mid 80s. Look for partly cloudy skies and light south winds.

A cutoff low will open up to the southwest allowing for a disturbance to move in from the west early next week. This will bring intervals of rain chances beginning Saturday and lingering into next week.

Have a great day! -LW

