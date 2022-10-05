Expert Connections
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with assistance from the Lawton Police Department.
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County man has been arrested by the OSBI for allegedly possessing child pornography.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with assistance from the Lawton Police Department.

Officials say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cyber tip to the Bureau earlier this year which said a person had downloaded child porn and the IP address was connected to a residence at 601 NE Flower Mound Road.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was served at the home in the Sherwood Village mobile home park.

The OSBI says based on the evidence collected during the search, Teague was arrested and booked into the Comanche County Detention Center.

Teague faces two charges including Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

