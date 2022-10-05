Expert Connections
GrayTV Local
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.

By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.

LPD has not confirmed any other information about the shooting or the victim involved.

You can count on us to bring you more information as we learn it.

