LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd and Hoover a little before 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.

LPD has not confirmed any other information about the shooting or the victim involved.

