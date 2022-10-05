Expert Connections
Parks Jones Realty Report: Oct. 4

By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Parks Jones Realtors are releasing the latest report on the Real Estate Market.

They say there are 285 active homes for sale in the Lawton Board of Realtors.

Sellers are asking for just over $160,100, on average, for their homes, while receiving about 99.1 percent of that amount, or roughly $168,100.

Homes are averaging about 29 days on the market before they’re sold.

There have been 2,061 properties sold and closed-on in the last 12 month.

