Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

‘Rust’ film production reaches settlement regarding cinematographer’s on-set death

A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust."(CNN, KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An undisclosed settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit of an on-set shooting that killed a cinematographer.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of “Rust” last year.

The film’s director, Joel Souza was also injured.

The case against Baldwin, the production companies, and others involved with the movie was filed in February, claiming various industry standards were violated.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, issued a statement saying the case will be dismissed as a result of the legal agreement.

Matthew Hutchins will also be named an executive producer on the movie and will get part of the profits made as a result of the settlement.

Work on “Rust” is expected to resume early next year with Souza reportedly to return as director.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based...
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading...
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an AED to...
12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
FILE - This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R....
Nobel prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’