Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Tom Cole visits Comanche Nation headquarters

The Congressman held a 30-minute meeting with tribal members and discussed issues like...
The Congressman held a 30-minute meeting with tribal members and discussed issues like leadership and sovereignty.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - U-S Representative Tom Cole visited the Comanche Nation headquarters on Wednesday.

The Congressman held a 30-minute meeting with tribal members and discussed issues like leadership and sovereignty.

They also discussed federal plans to bring in more resources and funding for tribes in Oklahoma.

Today’s meeting marked the first time a congress member visited Comanche Nation headquarters and in addition to the discussion, Cole was given a tour of the facility.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based...
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession

Latest News

2022 Election Coverage
ELECTION PREVIEW: Senate candidate Michael L. Delaney
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
Experts concerned over who will cash in with the ‘Credit Card Competition Act’
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks about Hurricane Ian damage during Florida visit
The Governor also called on the legislature to ban permanent gender transition surgeries and...
Gov. Stitt signs bill preventing OU Children’s from receiving funding for gender transition services