Tom Cole visits Comanche Nation headquarters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - U-S Representative Tom Cole visited the Comanche Nation headquarters on Wednesday.

The Congressman held a 30-minute meeting with tribal members and discussed issues like leadership and sovereignty.

They also discussed federal plans to bring in more resources and funding for tribes in Oklahoma.

Today’s meeting marked the first time a congress member visited Comanche Nation headquarters and in addition to the discussion, Cole was given a tour of the facility.

