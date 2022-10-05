Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Frontier Army Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting their Frontier Army Days event this weekend.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about the upcoming event and what it entails.

The Fort Sill Frontier Army Days kick off at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 8th, at the Old Post Quadrangle with artillery demonstrations and a traditionally played historic baseball game. The baseball game will begin at 1 p.m and will take place between soldiers vs. Native Americans as they stay true to original baseball rules. That includes rules like having to ring a bell and say, “tally one, sir,” to the scorekeeper.

In addition, the Community Relations Liaison highlighted the Rod and Gun Club on Fort Sill, which has a new Caliber Carbine course. The range has 12 rifle lanes and 16 piston lanes. The hours of the club are Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It costs various prices depending on the chosen course.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

