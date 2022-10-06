Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

2 firefighters die in crash while returning to station, officials say

Firefighter Brendan Torres and Fire Chief Curtis Brown were killed in a crash while returning to the station.
By KyLeah Frazier and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - A Texas community is mourning the loss of two volunteer firefighters who died in a crash with a tractor-trailer.

According to an announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, 19-year-old firefighter Brendan Torres and 51-year-old Fire Chief Curtis Brown were involved in a crash late Tuesday night while returning from a call.

KFDA reports that authorities responded to a call about a head-on collision involving a vehicle with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department and a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said the truck appeared to be traveling northeast when the driver tried to pass another vehicle before it struck the fire department’s vehicle head-on.

Authorities pronounced Brown and Torres dead at the scene.

Officials said that the truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
42 cities are members of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority, which primarily relies on...
Residents across Oklahoma are outraged over skyrocketing utility bills, especially in Altus
FISTA officials say the company will begin with four employees but will end up with 20-25 based...
FISTA approves lease agreement for first official company
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession

Latest News

VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
This undated photo provided by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows John Henry Ramirez.
Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file...
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward sea as US redeploys carrier
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden talk to people impacted by Hurricane Ian during a...
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort