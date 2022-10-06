Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing front packs a punch allowing for a stretch of fall-like temperatures

Daily rain chances
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with the chance for sprinkles for areas mainly west of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, mostly cloudy with the chance for widely scattered showers throughout the morning. Highs will vary depending on where you live. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s for areas right along I-40, mid-70s for the rest of southwest Oklahoma, and low-to-mid 80s for areas south of the Red River. A reinforcing front arrives during the evening and into early Saturday morning bringing the chance for scattered showers.

A true taste of fall to kickoff the upcoming weekend with scattered showers slowly moving southward. Highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 60s for much of southwest Oklahoma with highs only in the 50s along I-40. Temperatures will be warmer south of the Red River.

Another wave of energy provides scattered showers throughout Sunday morning with a second wave bringing the chance for additional rain Sunday evening.

Rain chances remain in the forecast for all of next week with temperatures warming back into the mid-to-upper 80s ahead of the next front that arrives late Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession
When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash

Latest News

Around 40 households in Lawton had their water shut off today, as the result of a billing error...
City shuts off water due to their billing error
Telemundo Texoma 10/06/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/06/22
Interview: OMES Director of Legislative & Public Affairs Discusses the 2nd Annual State...
Interview: OMES Director of Legislative & Public Affairs Discusses the 2nd Annual State Suppliers Expo
Telemundo Texoma 10/06/22
Telemundo Texoma 10/06/22