7News First Alert Weather: Reinforcing front packs a punch allowing for a stretch of fall-like temperatures

For tonight, partly cloudy skies with the chance for sprinkles for areas mainly west of I-44. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, mostly cloudy with the chance for widely scattered showers throughout the morning. Highs will vary depending on where you live. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s for areas right along I-40, mid-70s for the rest of southwest Oklahoma, and low-to-mid 80s for areas south of the Red River. A reinforcing front arrives during the evening and into early Saturday morning bringing the chance for scattered showers.

A true taste of fall to kickoff the upcoming weekend with scattered showers slowly moving southward. Highs will only top out in the low-to-mid 60s for much of southwest Oklahoma with highs only in the 50s along I-40. Temperatures will be warmer south of the Red River.

Another wave of energy provides scattered showers throughout Sunday morning with a second wave bringing the chance for additional rain Sunday evening.

Rain chances remain in the forecast for all of next week with temperatures warming back into the mid-to-upper 80s ahead of the next front that arrives late Wednesday night.

