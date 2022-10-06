Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Homecoming bonfire explodes in Florida

Homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School
By WJHG Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - An explosion happened during the lighting of a traditional homecoming bonfire at A. Crawford Mosley High School in Lynn Haven on Wednesday, Bay District Schools reported.

School district officials said they are investigating the cause of the blast and said they followed their customary safety protocols. They also said everyone is safe and no students were put in danger because no one was very close to the bonfire when the blast occurred.

“Deputies and firefighters were already on hand, in line with our customary safety protocols, and so they immediately jumped in to ensure the fire remained contained,” the school district said.

A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by...
A homecoming bonfire explodes at Mosley High School on Wednesday. No one was reported hurt by the blast.(WJHG)

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a school resource officer lit the fire and has done so at the school for the last seven years, but won’t be doing it in the future.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said the department takes responsibility for the incident.

“Safety precautions were in place, to include the fire department on site and the students positioned at a safe distance behind a fence, That prevented injury or fire, but it still should not have happened,” Ford said in a statement. “We apologize for any distress this has caused, and I assure you that we are officially out of the bonfire business.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived they found a victim who was transported to the hospital by EMS.
LPD investigating shooting on Hoover Ave.
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau Investigation, Austin Teague, 22, was arrested with...
Lawton man arrested, charged with child porn possession
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
The Cache community is rallying together for a family who lost their son in a car wreck
Cache community rallies behind family following deadly crash
Michael Timms was charged with 2nd Degree Murder in the death of John Donaldson.
Man wanted for murder arrested by Lawton police

Latest News

The aftermath of Russian forces missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia is seen Thursday.
Russian missiles slam apartments in Ukraine; refugees missing at border
Court documents state the companies agreed to pay Cody Allen Easterday, 51 of Easterday...
Rancher takes $244M from Tyson Foods in ‘ghost cattle’ scam
Books by French author Annie Ernaux is displayed following the announcement of the 2022 Nobel...
French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature
Harold Rahming rushed to the hospital, surprising his wife just hours before their son was born...
Soldier serving in Iraq surprises wife at hospital for birth of first child
FILE - Armin Prude, left, and Joe Prude hold an enlarged photo of Daniel Prude, Sept. 3, 2020,...
Rochester reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude’s kids