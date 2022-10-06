Cordell man arrested on child pornography possession charge

CORDELL, Okla. (KSWO) - The OSBI, Washita County deputies and Cordell police arrested a Cordell man accused of possessing child pornography.

According to the OSBI, a search warrant was served in the 800 block of East 9th Street in Cordell after an Electronic Services Provider forwarded a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who alerted the OSBI.

Officials say as a result of that tip and search, 43-year-old Carl Herlinger was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.

Herlinger was arrested and booked into the Washita County Jail.

