CU Pet Parade a mood booster for students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Furry friends from across Lawton walked in Cameron University’s Pet Parade Wednesday evening.

This is the third year the Athletics Department hosted the event, and the first year it’s been open to the public.

Athletic Director Jim Jackson started the parade during the pandemic as a way to get student athletes outside.

Katie King is a junior basketball player who helped put it all together.

“All events are important to bring each other together because you all obviously don’t have classes with everybody on campus and so just having the extra events to bring others together and getting involved within the community is good in itself too,” King said.

Area pet rescue groups joined in on the fun this year, too, bringing adoptable dogs to meet potential owners.

Fins and Critters Pet Shop sponsored the event.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.