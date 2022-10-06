First Alert Forecast: Tomorrow’s Cold Front Will Pack a Punch for the Weekend | 10/6AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re waking up to cloudy skies for most of the are along with a few, isolated, light rain showers across southwest Oklahoma. Sprinkles will continue through the morning but most will remain dry as the day goes on. Accumulations should be light, but the rain is welcome nonetheless! We’re looking at one more warm day as highs this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 80s area wide. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Cold front #2 of this week is still on track to move in tomorrow during the day tomorrow. Starting off the day, temperatures will be in the 50s/60s with widespread cloud cover. The cloudy skies along with the frontal passage will keep temperatures for most in the 70s. With that being said, the location of the front will keep some temperatures to the south in the upper 80s! On the flip side, some locations along I-40 will only see highs in the mid 60s. Breezy northeast winds are expected sustained at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher.

It’ll definitely feel like Fall by the time Friday Night Football rolls around! With the cold front, it’ll return precipitation chances to both southwest Oklahoma & north Texas.

Saturday is going to be a true-fall day. We’re looking at gray skies, rain chances and breezy north winds. Highs on Saturday are trending much, much cooler. In fact, some may struggle to get out of the 50s!! Most right now will see mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Weather data shows rain showers moving in from the Texas Panhandle. Coverage will be isolated so most won’t see the benefits of this much needed rain. Rainfall amounts are looking to be near a quarter of an inch.

We’ll recover slightly from the fall-airmass overhead by Sunday as many will rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s (right on par for this time of year). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

Have a great day! -LW

