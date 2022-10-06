Expert Connections
FISTA receives $20 million in ARPA money from state

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including several multi-million dollar investments in our state’s infrastructure, mental health, and public safety systems, to name a few.(kswo)
By Jarred Burk and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt acted on a number of Senate and House Bills Thursday, including several multi-million dollar investments in our state’s infrastructure, mental health, and public safety systems, to name a few.

One of those investments includes $20 million to be set aside for the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator, or FISTA, here in Lawton.

House Bill 1018XX directs the state to allocate that money to FISTA for the creation of STEM lab that will be available to people who were financially or educationally impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The funds will come from the Oklahoma American Rescue Plan Act.

